Protesters Gather Outside State Capitol To Reopen the State

While some people across southern states are protesting the decision to reopen the economy in a manner they call “too soon,” some people here in Alabama are speaking out against Governor Kay Ivey’s decision to delay reopening for a while longer.A group of about 100 protesters gathered outside of the state Capitol in Montgomery on Tuesday to protest Ivey’s decision to keep the stay at home order in place, urging her reopen the state.



Drivers, carrying American flags and signs, circled the complex. Some demonstrators got out of their cars as Montgomery police ticketed drivers for honking and closed the street in front of the Capitol. Governor Ivey says she will decide next week on what can reopen based on data amid public safety concerns.