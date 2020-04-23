Amedisys Home Healthcare Employees Thank Frontline Workers Fighting Against COVID-19
Thursday, April 23, 2020
Healthcare workers with Amedisys Home Health in Anniston took to Facebook to share a heartfelt message, simply saying “thank you” to the local healthcare workers and first responders fighting in the frontlines against COVID-19. The video highlights some pictures of heroes who are currently in the frontlines in the area to let them know that their sacrifices are not going unnoticed.
Please reload