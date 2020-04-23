FAA Cuts Back Hours at More Than 100 Towers Amidst COVID-19 Pandemic T

The Federal Aviation Administration is cutting back on hours at more than 100 air traffic control towers. The move comes as fewer air traffic controllers are needed to watch the “mostly-empty” skies over smaller airports. The agency did not specify which towers would see reductions. It says the changes will reduce hours at non-peak times and there will be no “Operational effects” on the airports. Airlines have stripped thousands of daily flights from their schedules and asked the FAA to waive requirements to make daily or weekly flights into some smaller airports.

