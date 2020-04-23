Powerful Wind Causes Damage Across Calhoun County

Once again mother nature left people scrambling to clean up after a powerful wind storm moved across east Alabama. The Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency received more than 100 reports of damages caused by severe winds stretching from the City of Anniston to North of Piedmont throughout the county.

Dozens of trees had to be removed from homes, vehicles, and roadways throughout the county. Power lines were also damaged, leaving more than 1,300 people without power for quite some time today. EMA Director Michael Barton explains why residents did not receive an alert about this morning’s storms.

Barton says the damage is a result of a wake low, and that is caused by pressure differences after a storm system moves through an area. The Calhoun County Volunteer Organizations Active in Disasters group is active and has been providing assistance to all who need help recovering from the early morning storm. If you are in need of assistance with recovery efforts in Calhoun County such as debris clean up, simply dial 211 or contact Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency.