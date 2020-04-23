Sen. Jones Urges Gov. Ivey To Establish Healthcare Manufacturing Task Force

United States Senator Doug Jones has written a letter to Alabama Governor Kay Ivey urging her to establish a health care manufacturing task force. In the letter, Senator Jones suggests utilizing existing infrastructures across the state, like shuttered factories, to build a statewide health care manufacturing sector as a way to produce critical health care items. The items would be used to respond and mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic while also reducing the country’s dependence on foreign health care supplies.



Jones also believes this plan could help generate a new stream of revenue to support Alabama’s state and local governments. Senator Jones uses the Goodyear plant facility in Etowah County as an example of how the facility could be used to create jobs, provide a supply chain for vital COVID-19 supplies, and revamp the state’s manufacturing economy.

