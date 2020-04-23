Two First Responders Injured After Being Hit With Fallen Tree Limb

Two local first responders are recovering from their injuries after a large tree limb fell on top of them while responding to a call from this morning’s storms. According to the Anniston Fire Department and Emergency Management Services, a person was trapped inside their mobile home on West 35th Street after a tree fell on top of it.



After crews removed the trapped person from the home, a second tree top fell, injuring a firefighter and EMS member. Both were transported to the hospital, but are expected to be okay. The person rescued from the mobile home was also taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries.