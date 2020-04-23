Virtual Candlelight Vigil to Be Held In Honor of National Crime Victims' Week

This is National Crime Victims’ Rights Week. It’s a time to reflect upon the trauma that crime victims suffered and to pay tribute to those victims. Normally during this week each year, vigils are held across the country in memory of crime victims. However, due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, most of those vigils won’t take place.

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall announced plans to host a virtual candlelight light event this Friday. The Alabama Candlelight Vigil will be broadcast online. It will allow friends and family members of crime victims to light a virtual candle for those victims. Marshall is inviting people across Alabama to log on for the event. It will take place Friday at 7 p.m. at AlabamaCandlelightVigil.com.