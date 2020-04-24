Benton Nissan Donates Hand Sanitizer to Residents, First Responders, and Healthcare Workers

A local auto dealer spent the day offering free essential health and safety products to residents in need. Residents in the communities of Oxford, Hoover, and Bessemer were given bottles of hand sanitizer on behalf of the Benton Auto Group. Employees with Benton Nissan in Oxford were handing out the bottles to local residents and first responders and healthcare workers as they arrived in front of the dealership. The bottles of sanitizer were special-ordered from the Dread River Distilling Company in Birmingham. The distillery also converted its brewing facility to help produce sanitizer during the pandemic.