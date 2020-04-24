Encompass Home Health and Hospice Workers Provided Free Lunch

Local heroes across our viewing area are continuing to be recognized for their selfless efforts and bravery during the COVID-19 Pandemic. Healthcare Professionals with Encompass Home Health and Hospice were provided with lunch today. Though the COVID-19 pandemic has stopped a lot of people from heading into their workplace, these frontline workers continue leading with empathy and compassion as they continue to care for patients throughout the community who are sick. To show the communities support, Oxford Police Chief Bill Partridge also took part in serving lunch to the frontline heroes.

