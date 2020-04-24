Georgia Businesses Begin to Reopen Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Some Georgia businesses reopened their doors today after Governor Brian Kemp announced earlier this week that select businesses will be allowed to reopen if they follow the appropriate guidelines. However, with COVID-19 infections and deaths still rising, many business owners planned to remain closed in spite of Kemp’s assurance that hospital visits and new cases have leveled off enough for those businesses to safely open. Public health experts have warned that reopening too quickly could trigger a coronavirus resurgence. Other states that will begin reopening businesses include Tennessee and South Carolina.