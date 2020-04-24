SAV-A-Life Donation Drop for Expecting Families and Families with Infants

COVID-19 has in fact, affected millions of families throughout the world. Mothers expecting newborns are not only having to worry about protecting their unborn child from the virus but also gathering the necessary items the child needs before its arrival. Drive-by donation locations have been created for members of the community to collect items for families expecting newborns during this time.

SAV-A-LIFE is encouraging residents in Calhoun County to donate Infant car seats, diapers, baby shampoo and other items to the Drive-by Donation Drop Off locations April 27th, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. There will be two drop-off locations, the addresses are shown on your screen, 1506 Leighton Avenue in Anniston and 301 Henry Road in Jacksonville. If you would like to donate but can’t be at either location on the 27th, visit savalife.org to find out how you can still participate.