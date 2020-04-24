State Department of Labor Warns Against Refusal of Work

The Alabama Department of Labor wants to remind Alabamians that if their employer calls them back to work, they must accept that is if they want to remain eligible for unemployment benefits. The federal law requires that those who have been placed on temporary layoff due to the pandemic must return to work if they are called back. Not returning to work could be considered a “refusal of work” and could potentially disqualify claimants from receiving unemployment insurance benefits. Employers are encouraged to utilize the New Hire system to report those employees who fail to return to work.