The number of statewide COVID-19 deaths is nearing the 200’s. 197 deaths have been caused by the COVID-19 virus. And there are 5,832 people who have been infected. Calhoun County currently has 88 positive cases of COVID-19 with three deaths. Etowah County has 120 positive cases with eight deaths. More than 900 healthcare workers throughout the state have tested positive for this virus.