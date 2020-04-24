Two First Responders Injury Update

The first responders who were injured after a tree limb fell on top of them while responding to a call Thursday morning are on the road to recovery. In a press conference earlier today, Johnny Warren with Anniston EMS says that EMT Basic Ebbie Wadell is currently in the intensive care unit at UAB hospital and is expected to undergo surgery.



Firefighter Walker Kent was also injured. Anniston Fire Chief Chris Collins says that Kent suffered an extensive back injury and was released from a local hospital this morning. A Go-fund me has been created to help Kent and his family on the road towards recovery.

