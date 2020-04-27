9-Year Anniversary of Super Tornado Outbreak

Today marks nine years since the beginning of a tornado outbreak that devastated Alabama and more than a dozen other states across the country. The 2011 Super Outbreak was the largest and one of the deadliest tornado outbreaks ever recorded in the U.S. According to the National Weather Service, 253 people were killed as a result of the tornadoes across Alabama that day. The NWS confirmed 62 tornadoes tore across 1,200 miles of Alabama in an 18 hour time span.

