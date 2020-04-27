Cherokee County Man Arrested on Aggravated Child Abuse Charge

An investigation into a possible child abuse matter led to the arrest of a Cherokee County man over the weekend. WEIS Radio reports that Timothy Lane Stephens of Cedar Bluff has been charged with one count of Aggravated Child Abuse after the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office recevieved information of a child being injured. An investigation quickly launched and determined that the young child had suffered physical injury and had to be taken to a nearby hospital. More details surrounding the incident have yet to be released as the investigation is still ongoing. Stephens remains in the Cherokee County Detention Center where he awaits bond.

