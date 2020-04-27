Gov. Ivey Ivey to Announce Future of COVID-19 Stay at Home Order Tomorrow

With Alabama still under a Stay At Home order until the 30th, Governor Kay Ivey is expected to announce whether or not she intends to reopen the state anytime soon. A Tuesday morning news conference has been scheduled where Ivey and State Health Officer Scott Harris will announce the future of the Stay at Home Order. While other states have implemented aggressive plans to begin reopening businesses as early as last Friday, Ivey stated that a decision to reopen the state will only be driven by data and that any reopenings would be done in phases.