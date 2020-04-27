JSU's Pearson & Gadsden City's Mooney Sign with NFL Teams

The dust has settled from a very eventful NFL Draft. Right after the draft each team can pick up free agent players and that's how JSU's Josh Pearson landed a home in the league. The star receiver signed a free agent deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Pearson is coming off a record-breaking career with the Gamecocks. He earned All-American honors in his junior and senior seasons. Pearson finished with 59 catches for 943 yards and 30 touchdowns. Pearson heads to Tampa with a very exciting and talented team after the addition of six-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady. Pearson is the 20th player to sign with an NFL team since Coach John Grass took over the program in 2014.



Former Gadsden City High School star Darnell Mooney is headed to the Chicago Bears. The receiver was picked up by the franchise in the fifth round on Saturday. Mooney starred at Tulane after a great high school career with the Titans. he caught 151 passes for more than 2,500 yards and 19 touchdowns.

