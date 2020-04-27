Oxford Woman Celebrates Her 99th Birthday With a Drive-by Birthday Party

It was an exciting day for one Oxford woman who turned 99 years young.The COVID-19 pandemic didn’t stop the Oxford community from coming out to help celebrate Catherine Young’s birthday. Young has lived at the Oxford House Apartments since 1996, being the first to move into the facility once it was built. Since being there, she has established lifelong relationships with all staff members and others living at the facility.



Young had no idea that staff members had been planning the drive-by birthday party and she was certainly surprised at the amount of people who participated. Young says that although the virus stopped her from celebrating her birthday with her family, she’s thankful for the community’s love and support to help make her day a special one.

