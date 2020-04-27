Parade to Support Medical Personnel in Cherokee County

Hundreds of people joined forces in Cherokee County to show their support for frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. The sheriff’s office and Centre police led a parade of cars with sirens on and lights flashing. The First Baptist Church of Centre organized the event. The parade started at the church and passed by Cherokee County Health and Rehab Center and then Floyd-Cherokee Medical Center. Many of those participating in the parade waved flags and signs showing their support for the medical personnel. Workers came out to wave “hello” and to take pictures of those participating in the parade of cars.