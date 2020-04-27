Southside Police Chief Arrested for Public Intoxication

A police chief in Etowah County was arrested over the weekend for being publicly intoxicated. According to the Etowah County Sheriff's Office, Southside Police Chief Chris Jones was arrested Saturday night by the Southside Police Department. He was later released on a $500 bond. Jones has been with the police department since August of 2011, however, he is currently on medical leave and Captain Blake Ragsdale has been serving as acting chief of police.

