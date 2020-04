The number of COVID-19 cases statewide has surpassed 6,500. 6,539 people have been infected with COVID-19 in Alabama. 90 of those confirmed cases are in Calhoun County and 126 in Etowah County. The Alabama Department of Public Health has also confirmed the deaths of 230 people across the state, with most of those deaths in Mobile County with 43. Nearly 900 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19.