Two Upcoming Local Drive-Thru Testing Sites in Calhoun County

There will be two drive-thru testing sites in Calhoun County this week provided by the Alabama Department of Public Health, the Northeast Regional Medical Center and Saint Michael’s Medical Clinic. The City of Oxford will host a COVID-19 testing site at the Oxford Civic Center on Thursday, from 10-A.M until 2 P.M.



The drive-thru and walk up testing site scheduled to be held at Constantine Housing has been moved to Tuesday due to the possibility of inclement weather on Wednesday. This testing site will begin swabbing patients from 10 A.M until 2 P.M. To receive the free testing at either location, one must show signs of COVID-19.