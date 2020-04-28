Alexandria Woman Recovers from COVID-19

After spending more than two weeks inside the Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center on a ventilator, an Alexandria woman has defeated COVID-19 and has been reunited with her family. 41-year old Ruby Bentley was all smiles along with medical staff and personnel at RMC today as she was being discharged from the hospital. Bentley tested positive for COVID-19 and had to be on a ventilator for more than 10-days. Now, she is the first patient locally to be removed successfully off the ventilator.

Like many can imagine, Bentley describes her experience battling COVID-19 as terrifying, but she never lost hope. She thanks the medical staff at RMC for supporting and caring for her every step of the way.

Bentley says that she will be taking extra safety precautions for the remainder of the pandemic to ensure that neither she nor anyone in her family comes into contact with the virus. She is now at home with her children and family after defeating COVID-19.

