City of Birmingham Requires Face Coverings in Public Settings

People in the Birmingham city limits will now be required to wear face coverings when in public settings. The city council approved the ordinance this afternoon that now requires people to have their mouth and nose covered to limit the spread of the coronavirus. Face coverings must be worn at all times by people over the age of two. However, there are several exceptions to the ordinance that don’t require the use of Face coverings. The ordinance will go into effect May 1st. Those who fail to comply with the ordinance could result in a fine of up to $500 or up to 30-days in the municipal jail.

