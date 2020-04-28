Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing Outside Constantine Housing in Anniston

The City of Anniston in partnership with the state department of public health and RMC conducted another free drive-thru testing collection today. More than 70 patients were swabbed for COVID-19 outside the Constantine Housing in Anniston. Results from those tests will be available in the next several days. Patients who don’t have medical insurance or a primary physician and test positive for the virus will be eligible to enroll into Saint Michael’s Clinc’s COVID Care Program to receive the appropriate care.