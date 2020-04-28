Gov. Ivey "Hopeful" For HS Football Return

During Governor Kay Ivey's "Safer at Home" press briefing she addressed the possible return of high school football. "We are hopeful, but I can’t speak to specifics on that issue yet,” Ivey said on the possible return. In the meantime local coaches are connecting to their players remotely and sending workouts to ensure they are ready for the season. The downtime has also given high school coaches to get their players on the college radar as they speak to coaches and send available film. [Hear from Westbrook Chr. coach Drew Noles in the featured video]

