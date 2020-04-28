Internet Providers Extend Offers During COVID-19 Pandemic

Internet providers are continuing to support customers impacted by the coronavirus. Companies like Verizon, AT&T and Comcast have extended their offer by not charging late fees or terminating service for people struggling to pay their monthly bills. The policy was originally in place through mid-May, but is now available through June. Customers have to make their case to their providers explaining their struggles. T-Mobile, which also owns Sprint, has a similar offer that has been extended through June as well.