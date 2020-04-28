Phase 1 for Reopening Alabama Announced

It’s the news we’ve all been waiting to hear, Alabama Governor Kay Ivey announced plans to partially reopen the state. Ivey said when the stay at home order expires Thursday at 5 p.m., a “safer- at- home” order will go into effect. As part of the new order, all retail businesses can reopen with a 50% occupancy rate. Beaches are open to the public with six feet of separation between people and limits to gatherings of ten people. Elective medical procedures can resume.



However, barbershops and salons, gyms, on-site restaurant dining, and some other services will not return until a later date. Ivey’s decision to phase in reopening is partially due to data showing Alabama has not met the White House’s guidelines of 14 days of a drop in case numbers. Ivey said the state is taking a step to resume normal routines, but continued social distancing and other precautionary measures are needed to contain the spread of the virus.

When the Safer-At-Home order takes effect Thursday, funerals, weddings, worship services and other non-work gatherings will continue to be limited to ten people. If you’d like to learn more details about Governor Ivey’s announcement, just go to the TV24 Facebook page and look for the flyer from the governor’s office.



