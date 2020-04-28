Sav-A-Life Drive-by Donation Drop-off

HOPE Women’s Services Sav-A-Life program in Calhoun County recently held a drive-by donation drop-off to help support mothers who are expecting. The women’s service is a life-affirming ministry that offers physical, emotional, and spiritual help to women affected by unplanned pregnancies. The items donated will go directly to Sav-A-Life’s boutique stores at the Jacksonville and Anniston locations.

If you missed the opportunity to participate in the drive-by donation drop off, you can still donate baby items to Sav-A-Life by visiting locations in Jacksonville or Anniston.

