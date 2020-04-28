Six Additional COVID-19 Symptoms Shared by CDC

A new list of COVID-19 symptoms has been shared by the Centers for Disease Control. Six additional symptoms that COVID-19 patients have experienced include chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pains, headaches, sore throat, and a new loss of taste or smell.

The CDC is also warning the public of emergency warning signs of COVID-19. Those warning signs include bluish lips or face, persistent chest pain or pressure and difficulty breathing. People experiencing any emergency signs should seek immediate medical attention.