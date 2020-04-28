Statewide COVID-19 Update

As Governor Ivey mentioned during her press conference today, the battle against COVID-19 is far from over. Nearly 78,000 people have been tested for COVID-19 in the state and 927 patients who were infected with the virus have been hospitalized. The number of positive COVID-19 cases throughout the state is at 6,750. More than 240 patients have died fighting this virus. Calhoun County has 92 confirmed cases and three deaths. 129 positive cases are in Etowah County and eight patients have died. Statewide, 341 patients have been in Intensive Care units and 200 patients have been on ventilators.

We have updated demographics that show more than 71% of patients with COVID-19 are between the ages of 19 and 64 and more than 25% are older than 65. More than 46% of those infected are white and more than 38% are African American. Demographics data also determined that more than 57% are female and 41.4% are male.

