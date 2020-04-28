Walgreens Expanding Drive-Thru Testing to 49 States and Puerto Rico

Walgreens has plans to expand its Drive-Thru COVID-19 testing to 49 states plus Puerto Rico. The pharmacy chain is working with government and health leaders to focus on establishing testing in underserved communities across the country. Walgreens’ goal is to test 50,000 people on a daily basis. CVS also made an announcement to offer testing at up to 1,000 locations with hopes of testing more than 1-million people a month.