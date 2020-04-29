AL Republican Senate President Pro Tem Proposes Broadband Internet For Entire State

Alabama’s Republican Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh wants to use $800 million from an estimated $1.7 billion in federal COVID-19 relief dollars for broadband access across the state. Marsh said the task of having students finish the school year from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic would have been easier to accomplish if the state had better internet access.



School systems have had to come up with solutions to limited internet access. Some systems have set up mobile hotspots in parking lots or on school buses that can go out into the community. A spokesperson for Governor Kay Ivey’s office said the Governor agrees broadband is essential for education and that she will seek guidance to learn if the relief money can be allocated toward Marsh’s idea.