Alabama Airports To Receive $60M in FAA Grants for Various Improvements

25 airports across the state will receive a total of $60.9 million in Federal Aviation Administration grants for various improvements. The funding was made available through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, otherwise known as the CARES Act. U.S Senator Richard Shelby made the announcement today and he says the funding will also allow operations to continue as they work to minimize the negative effects of COVID-19.



More than $166,000 will go to the Northeast Alabama Regional Airport in Gadsden for improvements to airport beacons and the runway. $100,000 will go to the Sylacauga Municipal Airport for similar repairs.