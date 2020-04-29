Calhoun County Establishes Safe Reopening Short Term Recovery Advisory Council

An Advisory Council has been established in Calhoun County to promote best practices and provide access to resources for the safe reopening and short term recovery of the people and places of Calhoun County. Barton says the Advisory Council is a natural progression through the cycle of emergency management. The council is made up of stakeholders from various sectors of the community including business owners, the education sector, local government leaders and the county chamber of commerce. Barton says the Advisory Council will be here for as long as it takes the community to recover from this pandemic.

