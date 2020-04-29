Choccolocco Park To Host NJCAA Softball Championships

You can call it a two-run homer for the city of Oxford. The National Junior College Athletic Association has announced that Choccolocco Park has won the bid to host both the Division I and Division II Softball Tournament Championships over the next four years. The park opened in 2017 and has played host to numerous other local and national tournaments; including Alabama regional high school games and Ohio Valley Conference tournaments.

NJCAA Softball Championships Tournament Dates

DII Championship

Oxford, AL: May 2021 & 2022

Spartanburg, SC: May 2023 & 2024

DI Championship

Yuma, AZ: May 2021 & 2022

Oxford, AL: May 2023 & 2024

