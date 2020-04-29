Oxford City Employees Could Receive Additional Pay for Work During Pandemic

First responders within the Oxford city limits could receive bonus payments for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic. During the City Council’s pre-meeting work session Tuesday evening, Mayor Alton Craft proposed the idea to pay first responders an extra $250 and other city employees an extra $125. Those who could receive the supplemental pay include police officers, firefighters, library staff, and public works employees. Public Information Officer Taylor Sloan tells TV24 the supplemental pay will be considered by the City Council on May 12th.