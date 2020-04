As the state’s “Stay At Home” order is set to expire tomorrow, and the “Safer At Home” order will take effect, remember that the battle against COVID-19 is far from over. The number of statewide cases continues to grow, now nearing the 7,000 mark. 6,904 cases have been confirmed throughout Alabama. More than 250 deaths have been reported, and nearly 1,000 patients have been hospitalized with COVID-19.