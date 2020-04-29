Two Major Airlines to Start Providing Masks to Customers

Two major airlines will now provide face masks to customers beginning next month. Although air travel is still a fraction of what it used to be before the coronavirus, it showed a slight pickup last week. United and American Airlines will both supply masks for its customers before take-off. It will not be mandatory that customers wear masks, but it will be encouraged. American Airlines will also hand out sanitizing wipes. Flight attendants with American Airlines will also be required to wear face masks starting May 1st. Jet Blue airlines is also making some changes. Its passengers will be required to wear masks.

