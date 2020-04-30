AL Dept. of Labor Launches New Free Online Jobs Database Website Amidst 400k+ Unemployment Claims

More than 400,000 Alabamians have filed for unemployment during the past six weeks as businesses were ordered to close during the COVID-19 outbreak. The Alabama Department of Labor says the latest numbers show 75,000 new claims were filed alone last week.



The Alabama Department of Labor has announced its new free online jobs database. alabamaworks.alabama.gov has replaced the Alabama-Job-Link website. The new website will offer the same services in addition to some new, innovative services. Users will now be able to install the mobile application on any android or Apple device to keep track of their accounts. Department of Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington says this website offers new ways for employers to connect with job seekers. Those who have existing Job-Link accounts will still be able to log in using their same login information.