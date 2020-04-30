Drive-Thru COVID-19 Collection at Oxford Civic Center

The Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center held its second COVID-19 Collection this week in Calhoun County. Today, more than 30 patients were swabbed for the virus at the Oxford Civic Center. All tests will be sent to the Alabama Department of Public Health and results will be determined within the next several days. Low income areas, and people not feeling comfortable or not having transportation to testing at RMC were the main reasons for the establishment of the collection sites.

There will be another collection site tomorrow, in Roanoke, provided by RMC and the Alabama Department of Public Health. For more information, visit the department of health’s public website.

