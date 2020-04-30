Heflin Mayor Pens Letter to Governor For Waiver of Restrictions for City

While some people strongly agree with the new “Safer At Home” order, one local Mayor believes that “what’s good for one county or city, may not be fit for another.” Cleburne County has not seen a new COVID-19 case in the last 22-days. The City of Heflin’s Mayor Rudy Rooks, wrote a letter to Governor Kay Ivey and State Health Officer Doctor Scott Harris, asking for a waiver of restrictions on the new statewide order that went into effect today. The Trump administration has advised states to wait at least 14-days without showing any new cases before safely reopening the local economy, and Mayor Rooks says he believes the City of Heflin is ready to do just that.

Mayor Rooks says he understands the risks of exposure and infection is still fairly high in some areas, but businesses and first responders in Heflin are prepared to take appropriate safety measures. Mayor Rooks says he has not received a response from the Governor or the State Health Officer.

