Overseas Voting Concerns Due to COVID-19

The recent suspension of International mail has some people concerned about military personnel and other overseas voters concerned. Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill has confirmed that uniformed and overseas voters will still be able to vote through the use of the state’s electronic ballot delivery and return system.



Due to COVID-19 related service disruptions, numerous international postal operators are temporarily unable to process or deliver mail originating from the United States. The use of electronic balloting for military members and overseas citizens has provided voters the ability to vote in a timely and convenient manner every election.