Stay At Home Order Has Expired; Safer At Home Order Now In Effect

Alabama’s Stay-At-Home order has expired and we are now under a “Safer At Home” order. Retail stores are allowed to open with 50% occupancy. Beaches are open to the public, but groups may not have more than 10 people. Both elective and non-emergency medical procedures are also allowed to resume operations. However, Salons, barbershops, on-site restaurant dining and other businesses will remain closed until the new order is reviewed on May 15th.