60th Birthday Drive-by Celebration For Papa J

Jeff Simmons of Calhoun County, better known as Papa J, turned 60 years young this week. The milestone was celebrated by friends and family with a surprise drive-by birthday parade in Jeff’s community. With signs and decorations, the group made their rounds through the neighborhood, dropping off gifts, and baked goods along with well wishes for Simmon’s 60th birthday. Family members said that COVID-19 would not prevent them from celebrating Mr. Simmon’s birthday and that they made sure to follow the proper social-distancing guidelines.