Calhoun County Facilities Begin Reopening May 4th

As the state slowly moves towards reopening the economy, counties in East Alabama are beginning to reopen select facilities. The Ken Joiner Calhoun County Administration Building, Calhoun County Courthouse and other County Facilities, with the exception of county community centers and parks, will reopen to the public on Monday, May 4.



In compliance with the new “Safer at Home” order, the public must follow the requirements in order to enter the facilities shown on your screen: The facilities are only to be used if a person is conducting business transactions, face masks or face coverings must be worn before entering, everyone entering the building will have to agree to have their temperature checked, and people must remain six-feet apart. Commission Chairman Tim Hodges said you’ll also need to pay attention to a few changes once you’re inside.

Hodges also wants to remind you that the county will not issue any snippet tickets until June 1st. The facilities that handle those will be closed until at least that date.