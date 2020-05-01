Community Organizations Partner Together to Create “Small Business Relief Fund”

A small business relief fund has been established by two community organizations in Calhoun County to help businesses fight for survival during the COVID-19 crisis. The Calhoun County Area Chamber and Visitors Center and the Community Foundation of Northeast Alabama have partnered together to respond to the emergency need for assistance to sustain small businesses. The goal of the COVID-19 Small Business Relief Fund is to quickly administer financial support for temporary relief or unexpected expenses for small businesses. Businesses that qualify will receive a grant in the amount of $2,000 to $5,000 dollars. The local economy thrives on small businesses and the need for help is urgent.

Community members are encouraged to rally together to provide relief for small businesses by donating to the relief fund. To donate online, visit yourcommunityfirst.org and click the “Donate Now” button and follow the steps to complete the donation. Business owners can also visit the website to see if your business qualifies for the grant.

