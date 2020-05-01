Escaped Talladega Co. Inmate Capture in Ohatchee

A Talladega County Jail inmate who escaped Thursday morning has been captured in the Ohatchee area. U.S. Marshals located and captured Timothy Phillips after he escaped from the Talladega County Jail. Phillips was seen on camera cutting a bar and then burning the heavy plastic window to escape from the jail on Thursday. He was being held in the county jail on federal firearms charges. He has since been transported back to the Talladega County Jail where he will face additional charges.