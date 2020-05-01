Gadsden Facilities Begin Phase One of Reopening

The city of Gadsden has also taken part in phase one of reopening some of its facilities today. The Coosa Landing Store has reopened with customer limits, restricted hours, and limited restroom access. All tournaments scheduled for Coosa Landing will operate under strict social distancing and group gathering restrictions. Noccalula Falls Campground also reopened today. Its pool area remains closed, and camp site rentals will be spaced to ensure there is enough distance between sites. Noccalula Falls Park will reopen May 6th with some restrictions as well.

Gadsden City Hall, Municipal Court, Library Branches and some other City Facilities are not included in the first phase of reopening and will continue to be closed to the public.